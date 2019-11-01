GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,592. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

