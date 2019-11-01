General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. General Motors updated its FY19 guidance to $4.50-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,244. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get General Motors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.