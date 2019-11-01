Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $682,732.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00011809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ovis, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00218569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.01393879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00115942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, Ovis, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.