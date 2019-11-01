Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THRM. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 68.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $280,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 186.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

