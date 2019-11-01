Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Trading Down 0.8%

Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 80,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 196,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

