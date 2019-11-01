GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GMS by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GMS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

