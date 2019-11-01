Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,010.82

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,010.82 and traded as high as $2,128.00. Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at $2,112.00, with a volume of 44,367 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Go-Ahead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,076.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,012.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The firm has a market cap of $878.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 71.91 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

About Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

