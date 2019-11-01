Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,044,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 2.6% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Golar LNG by 17.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Golar LNG by 61.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.