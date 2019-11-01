Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.80 price target on shares of Gold Resource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

