Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

GSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

