Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 709

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 709 ($9.26) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DMGT. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 796.60 ($10.41).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 877 ($11.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 861 ($11.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 839.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.47.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 6,328 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £52,269.28 ($68,299.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53 shares of company stock worth $42,833.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

