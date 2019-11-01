Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

GTIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.