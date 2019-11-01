Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

