Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 398,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

