Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Issues Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

GPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,001. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPL shares. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

