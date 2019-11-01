Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Insider Toby Courtauld Acquires 18 Shares

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £143.28 ($187.22).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 793 ($10.36). 227,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 812 ($10.61).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.