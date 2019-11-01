Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,920 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

Shares of SWK opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $154.46.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

