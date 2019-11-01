Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 657,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

KEY stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

