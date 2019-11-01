Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of EDU opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.