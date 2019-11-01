Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $526.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.46 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $610.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total value of $5,138,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,092.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.