Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,539 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 92,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.