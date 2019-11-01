Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 685,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 103,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 196,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,170. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

