Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,129 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of Green Brick Partners worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.