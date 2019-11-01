Green Dot Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,506% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,945,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $61,188,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.84 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.