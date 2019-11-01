Grove Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 971,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

RF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

