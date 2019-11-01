Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $253,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Paypal by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays raised their price target on Paypal from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 152,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,303. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

