Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,283 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Total were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in Total by 0.7% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Total by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Total by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Total by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

TOT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 810,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $59.56.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

