Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 242 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.20. The stock had a trading volume of 861,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.71. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

