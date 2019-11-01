Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 448,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

