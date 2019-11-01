Grove Bank & Trust Takes $319,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,434. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. 27,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,540. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.