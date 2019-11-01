Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGAL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 760,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.07 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

