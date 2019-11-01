GVC (LON:GVC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

GVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,040.85 ($13.60).

LON GVC opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 973 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 792.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.92. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99.

In other news, insider Peter Isola acquired 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

