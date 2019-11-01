Habit Restaurants Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Habit Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ HABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. 632,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 184,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

