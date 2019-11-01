Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. 50,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.39. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $51,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,297 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,422 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 119,128 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.