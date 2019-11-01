Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,484 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.49% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 146,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 91.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,993. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. National Securities began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

