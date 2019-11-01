Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

