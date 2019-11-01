Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avnet by 128.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $349,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 12,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,223. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Avnet news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.