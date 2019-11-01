Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 18,104 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 90.8% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

MTDR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,770. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director David M. Posner acquired 3,650 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,932.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,178.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 8,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.