Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

