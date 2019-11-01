Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 36,495 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,495 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 3,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.