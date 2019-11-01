Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,313 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

