Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,628,000 after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 735,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at $883,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

