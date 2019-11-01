Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 695 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 36.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,278. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.40.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

