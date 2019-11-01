Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 815 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. 140,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,560. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

