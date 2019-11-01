Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearshares LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,202,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,691,000 after buying an additional 115,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 14,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

