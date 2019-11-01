Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after buying an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.76. 42,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,628. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.