HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $47.00 and $515.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01393396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00114974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

