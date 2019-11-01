Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

