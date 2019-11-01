Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $244,867,000 after buying an additional 446,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 761,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

