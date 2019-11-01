Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,468 shares of company stock worth $5,990,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

